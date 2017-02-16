3 teens, 2 adults charged in death of 15-year-old Va. girl

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WUSA9) -- Two adults and three teenagers have been charged in the murder of a 15-year-old girl from Virginia, Fairfax County police said.

The five suspects are being charged in connection with the death of 15-year-old Damaris Alexandra Reyes Rivas, officials said.

The following suspects have been charged: Jose Ivan Castillo Rivas, 18, of Springfield, Wilmer A. Sanchez Serrano, 21, a 17-year-old Alexandria girl and two 17-year-old boys; one from Annandale and the other from Springfield.

Police have all 10 suspects involved in the victim's abduction and murder in custody. Two suspects are awaiting extradition to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

