3 potentially connected NW, DC robberies under investigation

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Three robberies that happened Monday night in Northwest, D.C. are being investigated and could possibly be connected, Metropolitan police said.

Police say similar-looking suspects and vehicles were seen in the three incidents.

The most recent attempted robbery happened at 8:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of K Street in Northwest, D.C. There is a lookout for a dark-coloured Audi sedan. The car was occupied by three black males and at least one person was armed with a handgun, police said.

A robbery at gunpoint happened around 8:27 p.m. in the 5300 block of Sherier Place in Northwest, D.C., police said. There is a lookout for a black Audi with 43CA or 43C in the tag.

The third incident happened around 8:16 p.m in the 4700 block of Tilden Street in Northwest, D.C. There is a lookout for a black 4-door sedan occupied by two black males.

