3 potentially connected NW, DC robberies under investigation

WUSA 6:40 AM. EST January 17, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Three robberies that happened Monday night in Northwest, D.C. are being investigated and could possibly be connected, Metropolitan police said. 

Police say similar-looking suspects and vehicles were seen in the three incidents. 

The most recent attempted robbery happened at 8:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of K Street in Northwest, D.C. There is a lookout for a dark-coloured Audi sedan. The car was occupied by three black males and at least one person was armed with a handgun, police said. 

A robbery at gunpoint happened around 8:27 p.m. in the 5300 block of Sherier Place in Northwest, D.C., police said. There is a lookout for a black Audi with 43CA or 43C in the tag. 

The third incident happened around 8:16 p.m in the 4700 block of Tilden Street in Northwest, D.C. There is a lookout for a black 4-door sedan occupied by two black males. 

 

