3 men shot while inside car in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S CO., MD (WUSA9) - Three men were shot while they were inside a car in Prince George's County Thursday afternoon, according to the Maryland State Police.

The shooting happened on Route 50 in the area of Columbia Park Road. Police say Route 50 is closed in both directions.

The three shooting victims were taken to the hospital conscious and breathing. Police say the men suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time.

