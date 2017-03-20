3 men charged in recent gun store burglaries

File photo

ALEXADNRIA, VA (WUSA9) - Three local men were arrested and charged for their alleged participation in recent burglaries of Virginia gun stores, according to a news release sent out Monday.

Preston G. Holmes, 23, Matthew D. Jones, 23, and Daniel L. Quarles, 19, were charged with conspiracy and theft of firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer.

In the last 10 days, officials say the three men allegedly participated in three burglaries of federally licensed gun stores.

The burglaries include the March 11 burglary of a gun store Chantilly, Va. where officials say they allegedly stole 35 semi-automatic handguns in 45 seconds and the March 14 burglaries two gun stores in Fredericksburg, Va.

If convicted, Holmes, Jones and Quarles could face a maximum year of 10 years in prison.

