Woman, 2 kids injured after car hits tree in Waldorf

WUSA 8:09 PM. EST March 03, 2017

WALDORF, MD (WUSA9) - A woman and two children are being evaluated for injuries after a car hit a tree in Waldorf, Md. Friday night. 

The crash happened on Crain Highway. Police say a mother and her two children were involved in the crash. The children will be OK. The mother's condition is unknown at this time. 

Three people were flown to area trauma centers after the crash. 

No further information has been released at this time. 

