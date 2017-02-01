3 high school students hit in Oxon Hill

OXON HILL, MD (WUSA9) - Three high school students suffered non-life threatening injuries after hit by a car in Oxon Hill, Md. Wednesday afternoon.

The students were hit around 2:45 p.m. n the 1500 block of Iverson Street near Potomac High School.

Police say the striking driver remained on the scene. The students and driver were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time.

