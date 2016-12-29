WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Mom killed after falling off chairlift with two daughters

9NEWS at 9. 12/29/2016

Allison Sylte, KUSA 11:30 PM. EST December 29, 2016

GRAND COUNTY - A mother is dead after she and her two daughters fell off a chairlift at Granby Ranch ski area on Thursday morning.

Investigators say the mother, a 40-year-old woman from San Antonio, Texas, fell off the Quickdraw Lift around 9:30 a.m. when it was halfway up the slope. Her two daughters, ages 9 and 12, also fell. Both were injured, but one has been released from the hospital.

Firefighters did not say how they fell, or if suspicious circumstances were involved.

RELATEDFatal falls from chair lifts are rare in U.S.

Names are not being released at this time.

Granby Ranch is located approximately 20 miles west of Winter Park.

Copyright 2016 KUSA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories