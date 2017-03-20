3 arrested in Va. gun store burglaries

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - More than two dozen stolen firearms may be gone, but police say they have the suspects responsible in custody.



On Monday, Federal agents announced the arrests of 19-year-old Daniel Quarles along with Preston Holmes, 23, and Matthew Jones, 23, for the burglary and attempted burglary of three Virginia gun shops in the span of four days.

"I don't know why you'd ever want to steal one,” said Scott Wahl, referring to the punishment you face if caught with a stolen firearm.

On Monday night, the 50 West Armory manager breathed a small sigh of relief.



"We thought that there was a chance that they might come back, you know, so we were a little bit on edge that they might come back," said Wahl.



Surveillance video shows the suspects breaking through the front entrance of Wahl’s shop at around 5 a.m., March 11th. Police say a lookout and two suspects stole 35 firearms in about 45 seconds.



Three days later, on March 14, court documents say surveillance video caught suspects breaking into A.S.H. tactical in Fredericksburg, Va. at around 5 a.m. The firearms were locked in a safe, according to an Affidavit. The suspects reportedly only got away with $100-150 cash.



About 30 minutes later, investigators say, the same suspects struck again. Two men are seen on surveillance video, just before 5:45 a.m., attempting to break into SSG Tactical. They were unable to get through a second metal door.



The SSG Tactical surveillance video shows the suspects using a rented U-Haul van. ATF Agents found the same van in the parking garage of 77 H Street NW, according to court documents.

The court documents say a concerned citizen came forward and told agents two of the suspects live at the popular apartment building. That same person also told agents they believed one of the suspects, Jones, had stolen most of the firearms.



Investigators only noted one 9mm CZ pistol found, a pistol also identified as stolen from 50 West Armory, according to court documents.



On Monday, police and ATF agents did not connect any of the recent Maryland burglaries to this most recent arrest.

Maryland ATF says they're still investigating but we may have an answer soon. The suspects are charged with conspiracy and theft of firearms from a federally licensed firearms (FFL) dealer.

That's a max of 10-years in prison if convicted.

