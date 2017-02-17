294 pregnant women to get retested for Zika

A pregnant woman, who recently lived in El Salvador, has tested positive for the Zika virus, according to the Legacy Community Health on Thursday. (Photo: KHOU)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - “At this point I have not been contacted which is a good thing,” said Dr. Rita Driggers, “no positive test as of yet.”

Dr. Driggers, Director of Maternal Fetal Medicine at Sibley Memorial Hospital said 20 of her patients were tested at the DC lab for Zika; tests now discovered to have been flawed due to bad math.

“We know no test is 100%,” said Dr. Driggers, “so we’ve been following our patients even with negative tests, looking for evidence of Zika infection through ultrasounds (every 4 months).”

The D.C. lab is in the process of re-examining 400 tests taken between July 14th and December 14th. Sixty-two results have come back from the Centers for Disease Control and two pregnant women who were told they did not have Zika are now positive.

Their doctors have been notified. It is unclear if they have delivered their babies or not.

Infected babies often suffer a birth defect called microcephaly. Last January Dr. Driggers diagnosed the world’s first prenatal case of Zika through ultrasounds.

She showed us the brain scans of the 19-week-old fetus and compared it with that of a healthy fetus. The Zika infected fetus had numerous black spots on the brain scan which represented fluid.

Microcephaly is the deterioration of the brain. That case was rare because the patient contracted Zika in Central America just weeks into her pregnancy.

For most, the Doctors said there is hope.

“At best estimates at this time,” she said. “We think it’s somewhere between 15-20 percent chance that if someone who tests positive will have a baby that shows signs of infection.”

The woman ended up terminating the pregnancy but we’re told is now expecting a healthy child. Results of the new tests will be released in 3-4 weeks. The Doctor said pregnant women who are awaiting those results should get ultrasounds to make sure.

RELATED STORIES:

FDA recommends Zika screenings for donated blood

Is the zika virus a risk to my pet?

DC doctor talks about Zika victim's difficult decision to abort

(© 2017 WUSA)