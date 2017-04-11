2017 local Easter egg hunts

I'm going to win! (Photo: DGLimages, Graham Oliver)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Looking for some fun-filled Easter egg hunts? Here is a list of the local Easter events that will surely put smiles on the many young faces that plan to attend. Have some quality family time while celebrating the upcoming Easter holiday.

White House Easter Egg Roll - April 17, 2017, 8:00 a. m. - 5:00 p. m. White House Lawn, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Washington, DC (202) 456-7041. Bring the kids to hunt for Easter Eggs and enjoy a morning of storytelling and a visit with the Easter Bunny.

This is a special D.C. tradition that dates back to 1878. However, tickets are required and all have been given out.

Easter Egg Hunt with the Washington Nationals - April 16, 2017, 1:35 p.m. Nationals Park, 1500 S Capitol St SE, Washington, DC. Kids ages 3-8 hunt for Easter eggs in the outfield following the game on Easter Sunday against the Phillies.

Family Celebration at the National Zoo - April 17, 2017, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each year on the Monday after Easter, Washington's zoo hosts a special event with an Easter egg roll/hunt, crafts, live entertainment, a food bazaar, and family-friendly fun.

The Lee-Fendall House Easter Egg Hunt - April 14-16, 2017. 614 Oronoco Street Alexandria, Va. The museum’s garden will be filled with hundreds of colorful toy-filled Easter eggs! Other activities include games, crafts, refreshments, and photos with the Easter Bunny. All children ages 12 and younger are eligible to participate in the Easter Egg Hunt. Older children and adults are welcome to enjoy the other activities. Tickets are $12 for children aged 0-12, and $5 for all others.

Terrapin Adventures Eggcellent Adventure - April 15, 2017, 11:15 a.m. & 3:15 p.m. Savage Mill in Savage, Md. Children can decorate their own egg cartons, pet live adorable bunnies, hunt for candy filled eggs, dress up in climbing gear then soar to new heights for one hour on the Terrapin Explorer Course designed specifically for kids ages 5 to 9. A portion of each ticket will be donated to a local Rabbit Shelter. Pre-registration is suggested.

