2016 Top 5 Impactful Weather Events

WASHINGTON (WUSA 9) - As 2016 comes to a close, we’re rounding out the top five most impactful weather events of the year in the DC area.

5. Extreme Summer Heat

The 2016 Meteorological Summer, June, July, And August, rounded out as the third hottest summer on record in DC, and the hottest summer since 2012. In all, there were 49 days at or above 90, and 4 days in July and August that made it to the century mark. That extreme heat left its mark, burning itself to the #5 spot on the list.

4. May Hail Storms

Let’s move along to Number 4, May Hail Storms. Although hail is nothing out of the ordinary for spring storms in the DC area, the size of the hail we saw during storms this past May was remarkable, leaving a trail shattered windshields and damaged roofs. BASEBALL sized hail fell in both Rockville and St. Charles. This is a hail size more common in the plains, not here in the Mid-Atlantic. There have only been eight times since 1950 with larger hail in Maryland. Your real estate company remembers it, and chances are, so do you. And that’s why we’ve added May Hail Storms as the #4 top weather event of 2016.

3. Carmageddon 2

This next DC Weather Event is far from forgettable, even if you typically have a long commute home from work each evening. That’s because our Number Three Spot is Carmageddon 2, which hit just two days before a record blizzard. Just over half an inch of snow fell in the late afternoon on a Wednesday, after below-freezing temperatures had blanketed the metro for more than two days. With cold roads and no treatment, this led to a slick disaster on the roads. Cars and trucks struggled to move on city and highway roads, spinning and getting nowhere with a thin layer of snow and ice. It took many folks roughly EIGHT hours to make a commute home that would normally take less than one. A huge headache, and that’s why Carmaggedon 2 is number 3 on our list.

2. Ellicott City Flood

The second most impactful weather event from 2016 led to heartbreaking loss and destruction, followed by a town showing its true resilience and spirit of neighbors helping neighbors. Number Two is the Ellicott City Flood. Roughly Six inches of rain fell in a two hour period in and around Ellicott City on the evening of July 30th, a volume of rain that is normally received within an entire two month period. All of that water quickly came rushing down tributaries and into the Patapsco River, which Ellicott City’s historic main street rests along. An extreme flash flood of rushing high water swept cars down the road, crushed through business walls, and led to loss of life. In total, over 140 businesses were damaged, some condemned. Statistically, there is a 1 in 1000 probability that a flood of this magnitude would ever occur there on a given day. The Ellicott City Flood will always be remembered, and is near the top of the list for DC area weather events in 2016

1. Blizzard 2016

Taking the top spot is none other than BLIZZARD 2016. This event that began on January 22nd, was the most prolific Blizzard since the blizzard of 1996. We all prepared – it was forecasted well – and we knew it was coming. And when it arrived, it was INTENSE. Feet of snow, blinding winds, nearly impossible driving conditions and power outages. WUSA 9 had continuing coverage on-air and online throughout the event, all 2-3 feet of it! It was record-breaking. Over 2 feet of snow fell in parts of DC, over 30” in suburbs north of town, and the highest amount: Glenarg, West Virginia, topped 42 inches of snow! Businesses, Restaurants, and Grocery stores closed down for days. Kids were out of school for over a week. The blizzard is an event people will remember for decades – which is why it earns the #1 spot.

So that rounds out the list – the top weather events of this past year. What does 2017 hold? We’ll have to wait and see.