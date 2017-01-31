2-year-old abducted from car in Gaithersburg

Police lights.

GAITHERSBURG, MD (WUSA9) - A 2-year-old girl was abducted from a car in Gaithersburg, Md. on Tuesday after police say the child was left alone inside the car.

WUSA9's Stephanie Ramirez reported that the child's mother left the child inside the car while she went into a Costco store. When the mother returned, the child was missing from the car.

No further information has been released at this time.

We will update this when more information becomes available.

(© 2017 WUSA)