NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Two women were shot in Northeast, D.C. Monday night.

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 4200 block of Blaine St NE.

Police say one victim is an 18-year-old female who is in in critical condition. The second victim is an adult female who walked into an area hospital on her own with a gunshot wound.

No further information has been released at this time.

© 2017 WUSA-TV