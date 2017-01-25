2 teens shot in NE DC

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Two teenagers suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot in Northeast, D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 4100 block of Minnesota Avenue NE.

Police say one teenager was shot in the leg and the other suffered a graze wound.

Police are looking for two black males who made have fled the scene in a white sedan.

No further information has been released at this time.

