2 teens arrested in Va. middle school bomb threats

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9) - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with bomb threats that were made targeting Alexandria City Public Schools on Thursday, police said.

RELATED: All-clear given at Va. middle school after receiving threat

A 13-year-old male was charged with threats to bomb Francis C. Hammond Middle School. Police said the threat was made on social media and led to the school being evacuated at 10:30 a.m. Crews searched the building.

A 13-year-old female was charged with threats to bomb George Washington Middle School. This threat was also posted on social media.

The Alexandria Police Department takes all threats against our area schools seriously and will prosecute them. Parents and students should report any posts they find dangerous or disturbing to the non-emergency line at 703.746.4444 or dial 911 if there is believed to be an immediate threat.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Sergeant Dan Gordon at 703.746.6685.



© 2018 WUSA-TV