2 shot overnight on H Street

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Two males were shot overnight in the area of H Street, Metropolitan police said.

The shooting happened around 2:12 a.m. in the 1200 block of H Street, in Northeast, D.C., authorities stated.

Police said the first male victim was taken to the hospital with injuries to his leg. A second male showed up at the hospital shortly after. He had also been shot in the leg.

The area was shut down for the investigation.

© 2017 WUSA-TV