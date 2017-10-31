WUSA
2 shot overnight on H Street

WUSA 6:09 AM. EDT November 01, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Two males were shot overnight in the area of H Street, Metropolitan police said. 

The shooting happened around 2:12 a.m. in the 1200 block of H Street, in Northeast, D.C., authorities stated. 

Police said the first male victim was taken to the hospital with injuries to his leg. A second male showed up at the hospital shortly after. He had also been shot in the leg. 

The area was shut down for the investigation. 

 

