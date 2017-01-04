2 Metro employees sustained electrical shock while working on track

(Photo: WUSA9's Pete Muntean) (Photo: Pete Muntean)

HYATTSVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - Two Metro employees were injured while working on the track in Hyattsville Wednesday afternoon.

According to Metro officials, the employees were making repairs on the track between Fort Totten and West Hyattsville around 3:30 p.m. when the metal rod one employee was carrying touched the thrid rail and he sustained an electrical shock.

The second employee was injured while trying to help his coworker.

They were sent to area hospitals and their injuries are non-life threatening.

The incident is under investigation.

Metro riders should expect delays in the area.