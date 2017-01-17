WUSA
1 man dead after shooting into car in Northeast, DC

WUSA 8:43 AM. EST January 17, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- One man is dead and another is injured after they were both shot at inside of a car in Northeast, D.C. early Tuesday morning, Metropolitan police said. 

The men were found inside of a car located in the 600 block of 14th Pl. in Northeast, D.C. around 6:47 a.m. 

Police said one man was gravely wounded and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second was transported unconscious. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

 

