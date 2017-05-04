2 men, 1 woman stabbed in NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Two men and one woman were stabbed Thursday in Northeast, D.C., according to DC Police.

The stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Dix Street NE.

When officers arrived, they found two men and one woman suffering from stab wounds. The men were both conscious and breathing. Police say the woman was semiconscious and also breathing.

No further information has been released at this time.

© 2017 WUSA-TV