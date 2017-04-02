2 men, 1 juvenile charged with arson in Virginia

VIRGINIA (WUSA9) - Two men and a juvenile male have been charged with arson after police say they deliberately set multiple fire in Fauquier and Culpeper Counties in Virginia over the weekend.

On Friday, officers responded to a barn fire on Holtzclaw Road outside of Warrenton. Police said this fire was immediately recognized as an act of arson. Later that night, officers responded to another barn fire on Sumerduck Road at Silver Hill Road and another on the Phelps Wildfire Management Area on Sumerduck Road.

During that time, a suspicious fire was reported on Chestnut Fork Road in Culpeper County.

The Fauquier and Culpeper Sheriff’s Offices determined these fires were acts of arson.

After getting a suspect vehicle description from witnesses, a suspect was identified.

On Saturday, another fire was reported at a residential structure on Sumerduck Road across from Mount Holly Church.

A short time later, the suspect and vehicle were located in Culpeper County.

Eighteen-year-old Samuel Earl Perkins, 18-year-old Anthony Tyrone Coachman and a 17-year-old juvenile were taken into custody during a traffic stop around 11:30 p.m.

Perkins has been charged with breaking and entering, arson of a dwelling and three counts of arson of other buildings in Fauquier County. Additional charges have been placed in Culpeper County.

Coachman was charged with breaking and entering, arson of a dwelling and two counts of arson of other buildings in Fauquier County. Additional charges have been placed in Culpeper County.

Perkins and Coachman are being held with no bond at the Culpeper County Adult Detention Center.

The juvenile is expected to be charged in Fauquier County at a later date. The juvenile has been charged in Culpeper County and was transported to a juvenile facility in Charlottesville.

Police say all of the structures in Fauquier County were unoccupied at the time of the fires and no injuries have been reported.

