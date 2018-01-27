2 hospitalized after shooting in Woodbridge

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

WOODBRIDGE, VA. (WUSA9) - Police responded to a shooting in Woodbridge just past 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Two people were transported to the hospital after a reported a shooting on Cloverdale Road for “precautionary reasons,” according to police.

Police also say that the suspects left the area in an unknown direction. The incident does not appear to be random and there’s no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.

© 2018 WUSA-TV