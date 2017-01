WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside of a Northeast, D.C. home early Monday morning, Metropolitan police said.

Police said the two victims were found inside a home in the 1700 block of Lyman Pl. Northeast, D.C. around 2 a.m.

The cause has not yet been determined.

Authorities say the investigation is underway.

