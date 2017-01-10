2 found dead inside Greenbelt apartment

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

GREENBELT, MD (WUSA9) - Two people were found dead inside a Greenbelt, Md. apartment Tuesday evening, according to Greenbelt Police.

Around 6 p.m., police say officers were called to an apartment in the 6000 block of Springhill Drive.

Police say a relative called police because they found a man and woman dead inside the apartment.

The victims have not be identified at this time.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects and the public is not in danger.

No further information has been released at this time.