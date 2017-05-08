18-year-old illegal immigrant released despite immigration detainer

KENSINGTON, MD. (WUSA9) - A mistake by Montgomery County Detention Center officials has been seized on by the Trump Administration as an example of “sanctuary cities” failing to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.



The jail released 18-year-old illegal Salvadoran immigrant Mario Granados-Alvarado on May 3rd despite a immigration detainer delivered to detention officials a day before.



Alavardo had been accused of bringing a stolen police assault rifle to the parking lot of Albert Einstein High School in the trunk of an allegedly stolen car. He was released on bail only two days after his arrest.

Monday ICE issued the following blistering statement:

“Montgomery County, Maryland, is listed as a jurisdiction that has publicly limited cooperation with ICE and frequently ignores legally authorized detainers."



Montgomery County’s Detention Director Robert Green responded with the following:

"It was a mistake and we should have honored the detainer. It is the Counties intent to honor ICE Detainers on serious charges."



ICE has since tracked down and arrested Alvarado. He is being held in federal custody in Howard County, Md.



Many Kensington residents questioned why a Maryland District Court Judge offered bail to Alvarado despite the serious charges against him and a criminal history including allegations of car theft in April.



“It was a very bad decision on the part of the courts”, said Montgomery County resident Charles Beard outside a Kensington shopping plaza. “The immigration issue from my perspective has no bearing on the case.”

