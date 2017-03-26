18-year-old dog is enjoying new home

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
One time missing girl tells her story
-
DC teen reported missing says she wasn't really missing
-
How DC police are working to find missing kids
-
Debate over pit bulls after dog kills video
-
Father shoots family and then himself
-
Giraffe Birth Facts
-
Arrest made in teen's death
-
Attorney for suspect in Rockville rape case says sex was 'consensual'
-
Harbor freight refund
-
Art community mourning after death
More Stories
-
1 year since teen killed at Deanwood Metro StationMar 26, 2017, 9:05 p.m.
-
18-year-old dog is enjoying new homeMar 26, 2017, 8:20 p.m.
-
1 dead, 1 injured in College Park shootingMar 26, 2017, 4:50 p.m.