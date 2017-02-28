18-year-old cousin of girl allegedly killed in gang violence found

(Photo: Montgomery County Police)

GAITHERSBURG, MD (WUSA9) - Montgomery County Police Department have located the 18-year-old girl who they say is the cousin of a 15-year-old who was recently allegedly killed in a gang-related murder.

Angelica Ivania Barahona-Rivas was found safe and unharmed on Tuesday, police say. Authorities confirmed that this missing woman is the cousin of the murdered 15-year-old, Alexandra Reyas Rivas.

