18-year-old cousin of girl allegedly killed in gang violence found

WUSA 12:52 PM. EST February 28, 2017

GAITHERSBURG, MD (WUSA9) - Montgomery County Police Department have located the 18-year-old girl who they say is the cousin of a 15-year-old who was recently allegedly killed in a gang-related murder.
 
Angelica Ivania Barahona-Rivas was found safe and unharmed on Tuesday, police say.  
 
Authorities confirmed that this missing woman is the cousin of the murdered 15-year-old, Alexandra Reyas Rivas.
 
 

