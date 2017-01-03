15-year-old who shot Md. teen dies from self-inflicted wound

ELLICOTT CITY, MD (WUSA9) - The 15-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a Howard County teen on New Year's Day died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sean Crizer, 15, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

RELATED: Md. teen dies after suspect shoots her inside her bedroom

At approximately 2 a.m. on New Year's Day, police say officers arrived to a house in the 4800 block of Knoll Glen Road for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a Charlotte Zaremba suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police believe the 16-year-old’s mother heard a scuffle and entered her bedroom. That’s when WUSA9 was told the suspect opened fire on Zaremba’s mother, shot Charlotte, and then shot himself. Police say Crizer was wearing a mask when he was inside the home. Both the mask and gun were recovered at the scene.

Howard County detectives identified the shooter as a 15-year-old male, but did not release his identity right away or name a motive.

Police have not found a link between Crizer and the victim at this time. The two lived in the same neighborhood and went to the same school, but police have not found any indication that the two had a relationship.

In the weeks leading up to the shooting, Crizer burglarized at least two homes in the same neighborhood on Alice Avenue and on Marybeth Way, polie said. The gun Crizer used was reported stolen from the residence on Marybeth Way.

RELATED: Md. students mourn slain classmate