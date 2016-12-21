10-year-old raises money for bus driver battling cancer

ANNE ARUNDEL, CO., MD (WUSA9) - This holiday season, most 10 year olds are asking their parents for toys, but one asked for something else.

She asked for money for her bus driver who's fighting ovarian cancer.

Laura Martin works three jobs and is battling ovarian cancer.

"The kids on the bus noticed...That I was losing my hair, and I started wearing a cap," said Martin.

The students didn't just notice, they did something about it.

Olivia and her dad started a GoFundMe, hoping to raise $2,000. Her friends joined in and they did a lot more than that.

Together, they raised $4,570 and reminded everyone what the holidays are truly about.

Olivia told Martin that she couldn't stop thinking about how amazing and beautiful she was. Olivia also told her to never give up.

Part of the deal, if they reached their goal, was that Olivia's Dad would dye his hair pink and he did it.

