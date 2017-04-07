10 local breweries to try on National Beer Day

Beer invented by Mesopotamia and Sumeria by women (Photo: ThinkStock)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - In honor of National Beer Day, crack open a cold one from breweries in the DMV! Here is a list of just a few of the many local options available:

Location: Northeast Washington

What they're known for: The Citizen Belgian-Style Pale Ale

Location: Milton, Delaware

What they’re known for: 60-, 90- & 120-minute IPA’s

Location: Frederick, Maryland

What they’re known for: Snake Dog IPA

Location: Northwest Washington

What they’re known for: Ghost IPA

Location: Southeast Washington

What they’re known for: A rotating selection of 20 different drafts

Location: Falls Church, Virginia

Location: Ashburn, Virginia

What they’re known for: Face Plant IPA

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

What they’re known for: Loose Canon IPA

Location: Alexandria, Virginia

What they’re known for: Optimal Wit Belgian-style White Ale

Location: Rosedale, Maryland

What they’re known for: Neon Gypsy IPA

Be sure to check them all out, and let us know what your favorite local brewery is!

