WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 26 weather alerts
Close

10 local breweries to try on National Beer Day

Isabel Strachan, WUSA 12:06 PM. EDT April 07, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - In honor of National Beer Day, crack open a cold one from breweries in the DMV! Here is a list of just a few of the many local options available: 

DC Brau Brewing Company

Location: Northeast Washington

What they're known for: The Citizen Belgian-Style Pale Ale

 

Dogfish Head Brewery

Location: Milton, Delaware

What they’re known for: 60-, 90- & 120-minute IPA’s

 

Flying Dog Brewery

Location: Frederick, Maryland

What they’re known for: Snake Dog IPA

 

3 Stars Brewing Company

Location: Northwest Washington

What they’re known for: Ghost IPA

 

Bluejacket Brewery

Location: Southeast Washington

What they’re known for: A rotating selection of 20 different drafts

 

Mad Fox Brewing Company

Location: Falls Church, Virginia

 

Lost Rhino Brewing Company

Location: Ashburn, Virginia

What they’re known for: Face Plant IPA

 

Heavy Seas Beer

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

What they’re known for: Loose Canon IPA

 

Port City Brewing

Location: Alexandria, Virginia

What they’re known for: Optimal Wit Belgian-style White Ale

 

DuClaw Brewing Company

Location: Rosedale, Maryland

What they’re known for: Neon Gypsy IPA

 

Be sure to check them all out, and let us know what your favorite local brewery is!

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories