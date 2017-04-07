10 local breweries to try on National Beer Day

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - In honor of National Beer Day, crack open a cold one from breweries in the DMV! Here is a list of just a few of the many local options available:
DC Brau Brewing Company
Location: Northeast Washington
What they're known for: The Citizen Belgian-Style Pale Ale
Dogfish Head Brewery
Location: Milton, Delaware
What they’re known for: 60-, 90- & 120-minute IPA’s
Flying Dog Brewery
Location: Frederick, Maryland
What they’re known for: Snake Dog IPA
3 Stars Brewing Company
Location: Northwest Washington
What they’re known for: Ghost IPA
Bluejacket Brewery
Location: Southeast Washington
What they’re known for: A rotating selection of 20 different drafts
Mad Fox Brewing Company
Location: Falls Church, Virginia
Lost Rhino Brewing Company
Location: Ashburn, Virginia
What they’re known for: Face Plant IPA
Heavy Seas Beer
Location: Baltimore, Maryland
What they’re known for: Loose Canon IPA
Port City Brewing
Location: Alexandria, Virginia
What they’re known for: Optimal Wit Belgian-style White Ale
DuClaw Brewing Company
Location: Rosedale, Maryland
What they’re known for: Neon Gypsy IPA
Be sure to check them all out, and let us know what your favorite local brewery is!
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs