1 year since teen killed at Deanwood Metro Station

Davonte Washington (Photo: Courtesy)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It's been one year since 15-year-old Davonte Washington was shot and killed for looking at a 17-year-old at the Deanwood Metro Station.

On Sunday night, family and friends gathered to have a vigil in his memory.

RELATED: Local teen shot and killed on Deanwood Metro platform

Today marks 1 yr since a 17yo shot & killed 15yo Davonte Washington for looking at him on a Deanwood Metro platform. #Sayhisname @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/tDm2c0FeDO — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) March 26, 2017

RELATED: DC police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of 15-year-old at Deanwood Metro

© 2017 WUSA-TV