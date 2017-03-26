WUSA
1 year since teen killed at Deanwood Metro Station

Stephanie Ramirez, WUSA 9:05 PM. EDT March 26, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It's been one year since 15-year-old Davonte Washington was shot and killed for looking at a 17-year-old at the Deanwood Metro Station. 

On Sunday night, family and friends gathered to have a vigil in his memory. 

