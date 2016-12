(Photo: Sky9)

FALLS CHURCH, VA (WUSA9) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Falls Church, Va. Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 7500 block of Marc Drive around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect is a white male who is wearing all black. Police say the suspect ran towards Falls Church High School.

No further information has been released at this time.