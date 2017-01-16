WUSA
1 person shot in Falls Church area, investigation ongoing

WUSA 5:53 AM. EST January 17, 2017

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WUSA9) -- At least one person has injuries after a shooting that happened in Falls Church late Monday night, Fairfax County police said. 

The shooting happened around 9:55 p.m. in the 6000 block of Vista Dr., authorities said. One person was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police said the investigation remains ongoing, however the scene was cleared around 1 a.m. 

There is currently no information on possible suspects or a motive. 

 

 

