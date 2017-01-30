1 killed in crash caused by vehicle evading attempted traffic stop

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - One person was killed and another injured early Monday morning, after a suspect fleeing from an attempted police traffic stop crashed into another vehicle, Maryland State Police reported.

Driver Biik Chong, 26, and passenger Lian M. Kung, 44, of Halethorp, Md. were transported to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center following the crash. Chong was pronounced dead at the Shock Trauma Center, while Kung is being treated for injuries.

The driver of the vehicle which struck Chong's car has been identified by State Police as Natalia Diaz-Valle, 18, of Jessup, Md.

Diaz-Valle and passenger Phillip Dorsey, 21, of Jessup, Md., were also transported to UMD R Adams Cowly Shock Trauma Center to be treated for injuries.

Diaz-Valle had reportedly been speeding on Rt. 101, when a police trooper activated their emergency lights in an attempt to pull over the vehicle. Instead of stopping, Diaz-Valle sped up and exited onto Rt. 103. Shortly after following the evading vehicle, the trooper came across the scene of the crash just east of Rt. 1.

According to preliminary investigations by police, Diaz-Valle ran through a red light, making impact with Chong's vehicle as he pulled out from a fast-food restaurant parking lot. Possible contributing factors are reported to be speed and alcohol.

The investigation is ongoing.

