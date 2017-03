Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

OXON HILL, MD (WUSA9) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting on Oxon Hill, Md. Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the in the 1400 block of Iverson Street.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No further information has been released at this time.

(© 2017 WUSA)