1 dies, several injured in Suitland Parkway crash

WUSA 9:45 PM. EST March 09, 2017

SUITLAND, MD (WUSA9) - One person died and two others were injured, including a child, in a car accident on Suitland Parkway Thursday night. 

The crash happen on Forestville Road on Suitland Parkway around 8:15 p.m. 

One adult was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and one child was transported with life threatening injuries. One person died as a result of the crash. 

No further information has been released at this time. 

We will update this story when more information becomes available. 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


