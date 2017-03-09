1 dies, several injured in Suitland Parkway crash

SUITLAND, MD (WUSA9) - One person died and two others were injured, including a child, in a car accident on Suitland Parkway Thursday night.

The crash happen on Forestville Road on Suitland Parkway around 8:15 p.m.

One adult was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and one child was transported with life threatening injuries. One person died as a result of the crash.

No further information has been released at this time.

