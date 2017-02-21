1 dies in Lorton, Va. fire

LORTON, VA (WUSA9) - One person died after a fire spread to a garage in Lorton, Va. Tuesday evening, according to Fairfax County fire officials.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of Arcadia Street. Officials say an outside fire spread to the garage of a single family home.

Neither the cause of the fire or the identity of the victim has been released at this time.

We will update this story with more information when it becomes sailable.

