1 dies after Suitland shooting, killer still at large

SUITLAND, MD (WUSA9) - Was a man shot to death in Prince George's County today over a pair of Nike shoes? That's one of many questions facing homicide investigators.

A brand new shoe box and a pair of Nike shoes were laying on the asphalt in the parking lot where police found the man. He died at the hospital.

The apartment complex is just off Southern Avenue in Suitland.

A woman turned up at the scene after the shooting and told police she'd argued with someone in the lot who had told her he would buy some shoes from her.

Police briefly put out a lookout for a silver car with an Uber sticker, but now they’re not so sure.

Investigators say there were multiple people in the parking lot during the shooting, but now they’re having a hard time finding any witnesses willing to talk to them.

