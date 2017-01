1 dies after car overturned in water in Bowie (Photo: Mark Brady)

BOWIE, MD (WUSA9) - One person has died after officials say a car overturned into water in Bowie, Md. on Saturday.

The car overturned near the ramp from Route 50 to Route 197.

Officials believe the accident happened sometime overnight.

No further information has been released at this time.

