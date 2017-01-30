Local Syrian student speaks on her fear for the travel ban

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Friday evening President Donald Trump signed his travel ban to keep refugees and immigrants from seven countries from entering the US.

As a part of the travel ban immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia are not permitted into the US for 90 days. This ban also stops the resettlement of refugees for 120 days and suspends the US refugee program for Syrians indefinitely.

Reem Daboul a Texas A&M student moved to the US from Syria five years ago to seek a safe haven from the war, but fears for her ability to live free in the US.

"For a second I almost feel like I am back in Syria with the demonstrations all around, and people don't want you to be here or exist. So it brought some flashbacks and it is kind of scary because it doesn't feel safe," said Daboul.

