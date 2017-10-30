Just a man riding his bike carrying a dead deer

Photo Credit: Candice Counts, Special to WFMY News 2

COLUMBIA, SC - When you're out on your lunch break, you just never know what you're going to see or hear. That said, are you ever prepared to see a man on a bike carrying a deer... a dead deer?

That happened to Candice Counts, and she captured photos of it. Counts told WFMY News 2 over the phone she saw the man, who was riding a bike, stop and look at the deer. Shortly after, he picked it up, threw it over his shoulder and rode off on his bike.

Counts said she quickly pulled into a gas station parking lot and snapped photos. She said from her understanding, the deer had been hit by a car earlier that morning. She took the pictures at about 1:15 p.m.

Candice said her first thought after seeing him ride off with the deer was 'bless him.'

Candice Counts posted this caption with the photos on her Facebook page: "I can't make this stuff up..I swear! Never in my life have I ever seen a man, on a bike....riding down the middle of the road with a dead deer....until now."

(Photo: Candice Counts)

It has been shared more than 2,000 times, which has surprised her. Even more surprising, she said, are the number of calls and messages she's now getting from the media.

Copyright 2017 WFMY