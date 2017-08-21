Jury awards $417M in lawsuit linking talcum powder to cancer

System.Object (Photo: (Photo: Dan Peled, EPA))

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in a lawsuit that the talc in the company's iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

Los Angeles County Superior Court spokeswoman Liz Martinez confirmed the verdict Monday.

California resident Eva Echeverria alleged the company failed to adequately warn consumers about the potential talcum powder cancer risks.

Johnson & Johnson spokeswoman Carol Goodrich says in a statement the company will appeal the jury's decision.

A St. Louis, Missouri jury ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $110.5 million to a woman who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 and had used talcum powder.

The company has lost several other cases.

