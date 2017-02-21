Jesus statue beheaded for second time at Ind. church

INDIANAPOLIS-A decapitated statue of Jesus Christ outside of Cottage Avenue Pentecostal Fellowship. The statue was beheaded once and repaired, but when the perpetrators struck again, they took the head with them. (Photo: Jenna Watson/IndyStar)

An Indianapolis pastor says his congregation is praying for the person or people that vandalized a statue of Jesus Christ outside a near-south side church.

Pastor Brad Flaskamp of Cottage Avenue Pentecostal Fellowship said members of the church have now twice reported vandalism done to the statue. In the first instance, Flaskamp said, someone knocked the head off of the statue and left it nearby. The second time, the head was missing completely and likely stolen.

While the church, located in the 800 block of Cottage Avenue, has been in the community since 1899, the sculpture has been up at the church about four years, he said. The woman who gave the sculpture to the church made repairs to the statue after the first incident. She cemented the head back on Saturday and was planning to repaint the statue Sunday before the second incident.

Flaskamp said some of the children that attend church with relatives or grandparents seem to be heartbroken over the vandalism.

“To them, that’s a symbol that Jesus is always around," he said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident and have reported it to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to IMPD Sgt. Kendale Adams. Police have not specified whether the vandalism fits the FBI's definition of a hate crime.

Flaskamp said he's not sure if it's a hate crime. He said it's likely someone who has ill feelings about God or maybe just someone that doesn't like the statue for one reason or another.

