Japanese prime minister to lay wreath at Pearl Harbor

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is greeted at a welcoming ceremony in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 26, 2016. Abe will be the first sitting Japanese prime minister to visit Pearl Harbor since the Dec. 7, 1941 attack. (Credit; Lori Matsukawa, KING)

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told an audience he plans to deliver a message of the power of reconciliation to create peace Tuesday when he meets with President Barack Obama at Camp Smith and later at Pearl Harbor.

Tuesday's ceremony will be the first joint appearance at the Pearl Harbor Memorial by a sitting Japanese prime minister and U.S. President.

In a highly personal speech, Abe told an audience at a welcoming reception Monday night that he visited the Makiki Cemetery with Hawaii Governor David Ige. He said he marveled at the hardships and struggles of Japanese immigrants buried there whose children often went on to become loyal U.S. Army soldiers during World War II.





Ige's father was a veteran in the 100th Battalion, 442nd Regimental combat team during WWII. Ige's mother hailed from Abe's ancestral prefecture of Yamaguchi.

Abe said growing up, he and his brother considered Hawaii a "dream place". They marveled at the delicious but curiously shaped fresh pineapple a relative would send them from the Islands. Today, he said he is proud of the Japanese who immigrated to Hawaii, became citizens and continue to work to build a bridge, "kakehashi" between the two nations.





As a gift, Governor Ige gave the prime minister a ukulele -- shaped like a pineapple.

After a meeting with Obama and the Commander of Pacific Forces Admiral Harry B. Harris Jr. and others including his foreign minister, Abe is scheduled to lay a wreath at the USS Arizona Memorial with Obama, then both leaders will speak to an exclusive crowd.

Copyright 2016 KING