Jacksonville Dog Cafe opens this weekend; drink coffee and play with adoptable dogs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It's official, the Jacksonville Dog Cafe is opening up their permanent cafe this weekend!

The Jacksonville Dog Cafe, located at 5535 Roosevelt Blvd, is a new way for "people connect with rescues who need homes."





The Cafe offers a comfortable and fun space for humans and dogs to hang out with each other, away from overcrowded shelters, which can provoke fear and aggression in perfectly adoptable dog, the cafe writes.





In addition to helping worthy dogs find homes, they also offer the opportunity for people unable to have pets of their own to spend quality time with furry friends without the commitment of adoption.

The Cafe if having their big grand opening on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Click here for more on the event.

