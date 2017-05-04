Is article about Serena Williams and Australian Minister true?

Many of you have seen the article "Anti-Abortion advocate calls for Serena Williams to be stripped of grand slam title claiming 'fetal personhood' means she was unfairly advantaged" on your newsfeed. But there were many who are skeptical of the article.

WUSA 6:22 AM. EDT May 05, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories