Sign the petition to remove toxins from car seats

CLEVELAND - There is no question: properly installed car seats can help prevent serious injuries and save lives.

And car seats are required in all fifty states.

But there is growing concern over chemicals used on foam padding; as required by 1972 federal flammability regulations.

In recent years many of these chemicals have been linked to cancer. They have also been linked to problems in brain development and can cause hormone disruption.

Children are a greater risk when exposed to these chemicals due to the rate at which their bodies and brains are developing.

Many of these flame retardants have been removed from furniture and children’s clothing but they still are federally mandated in car seats.

To date, only one car seat, on sale in spring of 2017, is flame retardant-free. However, it costs roughly $400 and is financially out-of-reach for many families.

H.R. 5359 was introduced into the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and would update car seat flammability regulations by:

“Requiring the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to update its flammability test for children’s car seats from an “open flame” to a “smolder” test. California made a similar shift for furniture sold in the state, in part because of concerns regarding toxic flame retardant chemicals. This smolder test is a more appropriate standard and can be met without the use of dangerous chemicals.”

