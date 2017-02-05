Immigrants rush to US amid travel ban lift

DULLES, VA. (WUSA9) - After a judge blocked President Donald Trump’s travel ban, previously banned travelers are now arriving in the United States.

At Dulles Airport some families that were stuck last week are reuniting Sunday.

One dad was all smiles greeting his wife and two young kids.

Ahmed Abdule from Alexandria said he heard the rhetoric during the elections, but didn't honestly think it would impact him until last week when he said his wife and two young kids had their flights cancelled following the executive order.

After a week, Abdule finally reunited with his wife Bisharo, his 10-month-old son and 4-year-old daughter. Both kids have U.S. passports and Abdule has been in America for about seven years, according to his attorney.

The family came from Somalia, one of the countries listed in the President's executive order. They said they had to leave Somalia because of war.

Sunday, Dulles Justice Coalition, a group of pro-bono attorneys who have been helping families impacted at Dulles for the past week, helped get Abdule's wife and kids back to the states along with about 10 other people.

It was all smiles in these moments, but the parents said their thoughts are with the families still in this predicament.

“In one minute everything was upside down and I never felt that stressful in my life,” Abdule said.

Some reunions Sunday were filled with more anguish and relief as many got their family members back while the executive order stay is in place.

Abdule said he quickly replaced tickets on Friday, not willing to wait and see what happens on Monday.

