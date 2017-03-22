How young is too young to teach a kid how to hold a gun?

A gun with a lock. (Photo: Carlos Chavez/12 News)

PHOENIX - News of a 2-year-old boy shooting his nine year old brother in the head at a north Phoenix home shocked the community.

“The first thing you do is click on it and go ‘Oh my goodness, how could something like this happen?'” said Virgil Bland.

As a certified firearms instructor with Arizona Home Defense, tragedies like the one that unfolded Monday near Cactus and 35th Avenue are exactly what he's trying to prevent.

“What this comes down to is negligence,” Bland said. “You left a firearm unsupervised around children -- that's just asking for trouble.”

In addition to leaving a loaded 9mm handgun on a bed, court documents show the boys’ mother, Wendy Lavarnia, told police she’d previously let the 2-year-old practice pulling the trigger.

“I probably wouldn't instruct a 2-year-old on how to hold and pull the trigger on a firearm. 2 is pretty young,” Bland told 12 News.

While he won't be teaching toddlers to point and shoot anytime soon, just how young is too young for a child to learn how to hold a gun?

“Honestly, there's no right age. There's no dogma or doctrine,” Bland said. “It's really about the maturity of the kid and how the parents present it and all those things.”

He went on to say, “trying to hide it from them is the worst thing you can do.”

If someone has a gun in their house, Bland believes parents should teach their kids, even toddlers, how a gun works and how to stay safe around one.

That includes never touching and staying away from firearms completely unless they’re in an approved situation.

He says it’s also important to make sure they know how one simple mistake can have devastating consequences.

“Demonstrate the destructive capability of the firearm to them,” Bland said.

Still, even Bland knows proper training can't prevent everything.

Kids will always be curious.

That's why he says ultimately it’s falls on parents to take precautions, making sure their kids never get the chance to make a deadly mistake.

Bland showed us several items that can be used to prevent a gun from being fired using a lock and key and coded locks.

He says that, combined with teaching kids proper training can go a long way.

“There's obviously a time and place to have your kid holding a gun and pulling a trigger,” Bland said, “and that's on a range, not inside a bedroom.”

