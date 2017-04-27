How you can help Nana celebrate her 105th birthday

CLEVELAND -- A local woman and friend of Channel 3, has a special wish as she gets ready to celebrate her 105th birthday on May 9.

And you can help her celebrate.

You may remember Emily Serian, affectionately known as Nana, from our World Series coverage last year. Her passion for the team landed Nana in the national spotlight with multiple appearances on NBC News.

She's a life-long Cleveland Indians fan who was in the stands the last time the Tribe won a pennant, in 1948.

She's hoping the Indians will win the World Series this season, but there's a way you can help make her birthday extra special right now.

Nana loves to get mail, and her family is hoping Nana will receive 105 birthday cards, which they will read on Facebook.

You can send a birthday card to her granddaughter’s work address:

Emily Serian c/o Lori Stevic-Rust

4132 Erie St

Suite 208

Willoughby, OH 44094

