Experts encourage parents to talk to kids to stop bullying

An Ohio Coroner is re-opening the cause of death investigation for an 8-year-old student who killed himself in January.

It's a heartbreaking story that can happen to any kid, anywhere.

That's why law enforcement officials and psychologists say every parents needs to hear this story.

Police are looking into whether bullying endued by Gabriel Taye rises to the level of criminal assault.

Taye's family attorney says surveillance video taken inside the bathroom at his Cincinnati Elementary School shows a student throwing Gabe against the wall and knocking him unconscious.

Gabe laid motionless for more than five minutes as other students stepped over him while pointing, nudging and kicking him.

The third grader hung himself in his bedroom just two days later.

Gabe's mom says she was never told about the assault.

The school says they followed proper protocol.

Now parents at this Cincinnati school are forced to have a very difficult conversation about suicide with third graders.

If your child is being bullied, here are some ways you can help:

Let your child know you are always here to listen to them.

Teach kids to stand up to bullying, by saying stop directly or walking away and finding an adult.

Encourage your child to help kids who are being bullied by showing them kindness and encouraging them to get help.

Here are some resources that can help:

https://www.stopbullying.gov/what-is-bullying/

www.teenlineonline.org/

http://www.pacer.org/parent/php/PHP-c109.pdf

